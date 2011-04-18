Surf’s Up With MAC’s Latest Summer Makeup Collection

For all of you who want to look like a bronzed beauty this summer, MAC is trying to make it that much easier for you. Their latest limited-edition collection, Surf, Baby, was created to capture the spirit of a subculture obsessed by wild encounters with waves.

The products are a combination of metallic pigments, Hibiscus lipstick and waterproof mascaras that won’t smudge when you’re headed for the surf. And of course, you have bronzers in both powder and stick form to create that perfect sun-touched hue.

As for your lips (since you can’t forget about those when you’re trying to impress those scruffy beach boys) the lip balms packed with a tint of color and SPF 20 are just what you need in your beach bag. Don’t just throw that makeup in your big beach tote though – MAC also thought about the striped hibiscus cosmetic bag you’ll be in need of this summer. What did they forget? Nothing, clearly.

Surf, Baby Collection available May 26 through July 7 2011, Maccosmetics.com