Summertime Stains: Give Your Lips An Easy Pop Of Color

Today is officially the first day of summer, and to celebrate everyone in the office is wearing their cutest summer dresses and bright little shorts. Okay, in all honesty we’ve been wearing this stuff for weeks, but now we finally have a good reason.

In order to get our beauty looks up to speed with our chic outfits, lip stains are in order. The convenient accessories provide a quick touch of color to our lips without adding an excess gloss and goop. Above are our favorite stains to try out as the heat rises!