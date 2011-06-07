Every season we go through our routine process of buying up all of the new products that hit shelves that we feel like we have to have. Once we’re content with our shopping spree (as in, our credit cards are maxed out) we realize that the money could have been spent on so many other things, such as that Caribbean vacation or relaxing spa day with the girls you’ve wanted but just can’t afford.

Above is my summer “lust list” full of all of the things I plan on doing and buying this summer, and some that just may not happen if I don’t hang on to that paycheck. Share your lusts in the comments section below!



For more information about our relationship with Revlon click here cmp.ly/3.