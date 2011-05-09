Summer Love With Laguna: Portrait Of Paradise Collection

Laguna, the renowned bronzer by NARS (and one of my personal favorites) is part of the inspiration for NARS’ Laguna: Portrait of Paradise Collection. This bronzer provides a flawless glow that is suitable for many skin tones. The other piece of inspiration comes from Motu Tane, a Tahitian island owned by none other than Francois Nars. Debuting in this limited edition collection are wonders for your face and body: Laguna Body Illuminator ($45), Laguna Multiple ($39) and Orgasm, Albatross, Laguna ‘Blush/Bronzer Trio’ ($55) all pictured below.