Stop By Your Drugstore Beauty Aisle: 12 Faves From The Shelf

We all shop in drugstores one way or another. Whether it’s as simple as picking up Q-Tips or a prescription, there is no doubt you will regularly pop into your local Duane Reade, Walgreens or CVS.

When I first started buying makeup in middle school, I always went to the drugstore to buy as many beauty products that I could afford (probably only having about $20 cash per trip), particularly lipsticks and really dark lip liner (remember the 90’s?). In high school I started buying department store brands such as MAC, Clinique, Dior, Bobbi Brown, NARS and the list goes on. But after doing an internship in product development for cosmetics for a mass beauty brand, I really saw the quality that goes into the beauty products sold in drugstores.

I know sometimes people are a little “iffy” about buying drugstore products because there usually aren’t testers, but these days most drugstores actually let you return an item even if it’s been opened, just like the department stores.

Take a look at some of my drugstore beauty picks that are definitely worth trying!