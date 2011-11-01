Styling Your Bathroom? Start with Your Toothbrush

It is probably the most neglected thing in our bathroom cabinet, but who says your toothbrush has to be boring?I have always been that type of girl who grabs the cheapest thing I can find. I don’t need a fancy-shmancy tongue scrubber or rubber bristles to massage my gums, but after spotting these designer brushes I think I know what a DO need.

REACH Partnered with Bravo’s Flipping Out star,Jeff Lewis,and fashion designer,Shoshanna Gruss,to create these mouth-care masterpieces. A pretty way to get rid of the not-so-pretty spinach stuck between you teeth, we have a couple other suggestions for all of the conscientious toothbrush shoppers out there.

VITACARE biodegradable toothbrushes are made with a handle made out of recycled materials and bristles that are 100 percent nylon, this toothbrush may look ordinary, but doesn’t leave a deep ecological footprint.

Toothbrushes are one of the few things I can always expect to be inside my Christmas stocking each year. They’re my mother’s standbys and I cherish them along with my practical orange, tube of toothpaste and sometimes socks. So would it be wrong of me to put in a special request this year? These designer toothbrushes from Almanders Alley would be a lovely addition to my bathroom vanity and I like their simplistic shape and pretty designs. And if strips aren’t your thing, they have plenty of other patterns to tickle your fancy…or gums.

