“Sephora Hot Now” Showcases October Must-Haves

Although we may be currently immersed in New York Fashion Week, when the excitement settles down we’ll realize that we’re in the thick of fall weather, and almost into the month of October. That means that it’s time to protect our skin for the cooler weather and upgrade our beauty products.

The experts at Sephora have released their October “Sephora Hot Now” picks in which they tell us what they think are the top products of the moment, and they always surprise us with new goodies in store. From Charlotte Ronson’s new collection featuring her A Perfect Mess Beach Hair product to Dr. Brandt’s Pore Thing, they share with us their top products to get you looking your best this month.

Check out the video above for the rest of their October picks, and stay tuned for their next round of “Hot Now” products!

For more information about our relationship with Sephora click here cmp.ly/3.