Repair Your Hair: Oil Treatments For Extra Shiny Strands

After you’re done damaging your hair from the intense heat, wind, and chlorine-filled water this summer, it just might be time for you to do an oil treatment. After all, in order to create a smooth transition into fall, you’re probably going to need to smooth out your hair.

Perfect for dry hair, with regular use of an oil treatment, you can bring some life and moisture back to your locks instead of the frizz you’ve probably gotten used to. While I mainly can’t resist these products because of the cute little squeeze dropper tops, these treatments have a lot more to them. In general, they make it easy to fix the damage you’ve done over the years — and we know it’s been a lot. Take a look at our favorite oil treatments to make your hair shiny and fabulous once again.