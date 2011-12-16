Product Obsession: Redken Powder Grip 03 Hair Powder

I don’t know about you, but space in my bathroom is at a premium, and trying to carve out more room for a new product is nearly impossible. So, is there a product out there that combines elements of creating volume, texture, and versatility of looks while taking hardly any time at all to style, and last, being travel-friendly? YES! We found it, and it definitely checks off all five of the aforementioned criteria!

As part of the new Redken Style Connection line of products that speaks to various levels of texture, the Redken Powder Grip 03 Mattifying Hair Powder is a mild control hold, super-concentrated micro powder that you can shake directly onto the roots for body, or rub into the palms of your hands and work through the strands to the ends for texture. Get the grip you need for up-dos, create show-stopping sexy, beachy waves, remove any excess oils and greasiness, and throw it in your handbag as you’re running out the door to work for touch-ups on the go.

Redken Powder Grip 03 Mattifying Hair Powder retails for $14.50 for the .245 oz bottle; go to Redken.com to find a salon near you where you can purchase it.