Product Obsession: Bliss Spa’s Fabulips Treatment Kit

I never really thought about needing a step-by-step beauty regimen for my lips before, but leave it to Bliss Spa to come up with a four-product protocol meant to refresh, retexturize, rejuvenate and replenish your puckers. The items, which can be purchased individually and range from $16-$22 each, are all available in the Bliss Fabulips Treatment Kit. Here’s a break down, product by product, of the kit and why each item is great as the cooler air kicks in:

Step 1: Foaming Lip Cleanser: This tiny tub of pink stuff, once applied, immediately foamed up to give us a bit of a ‘mad dog look’, however it was creamy yet light, almost with a mousse-like texture. After wiping it off, it was very evident that this product is a great way to great rid of lip stains from wearing the popular red and berry hued lipsticks.

Step 2: Sugar Lip Scrub: The finely granulated sugars combined with a variety of vitamins and oils help to slough away dead skin cells as well as moisturize. A little goes a long way, and it was very very difficult to refrain from continually licking our lips – it was delicious!

Step 3: Instant Lip Plumper: Now that the treatments are done, it’s time to get party-ready with this cork tree extract and peptide complex that wil give some volume via a clear gel that tastes minty, but won’t make your lips feel stung or itchy. Bonus points for the flexy tip, a fun way to disperse the product in small amounts and accurately on the lips.

Step 4: Softening Lip Balm: Finish off the regimen with even more oils and nutrients via the incredibly soft balm (it’s like butter!) which is the final layer to lock in moisture and condition your lips, making them perfectly smooch-worthy!

The Bliss Fabulips Treatment Kit retails for $45 and can be found at BlissWorld.com