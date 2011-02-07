Spring 2011 Bright Eyes: Go Bold With Your Shadow

Bright colors for spring isn’t anything new in the beauty world, but this spring we are seeing an onslaught of extremely bold and bright. At shows such as Dior, Etro, Betsey Johnson and Derek Lam we saw the makeup artists play with a mix of everything from lime green to neon blue on the lids of models. Learning to make this look more accessible for day is obviously a little daunting (come on, none of us are going to wear hot orange shadow from the crease to our brow in broad daylight) but we have some tricks to share with you below.

At Dior’s show the models strutted their stuff sporting a broad range of colors on their eyelids. If you’re not sure that you can pull off a hot pink lid but want to try the neon hue, try the shade by just finding a shadow of the same shade, wetting a brush, and lining the top lash line of your eye with the shadow (which you’ve now made into liner).

Etro used the ever-popular purple shade to cover the lids of their models. The gorgeous color is easy to convert to everyday for a purple smoky eye, by simply combining a neutral shadow and constricting the shade to just your crease.

Obviously the makeup at Betsey Johnson is a bit more dramatic than your typical everyday, but this green color is a fun way to dress up your eyes for a night out. Whether you want to tone it down with just a colored mascara (this brightens your eyes and gives you that extra pop of color) or want to go for a bit more drama and line underneath your eye with a bright liner, is totally up to you.

All the girls at L.A.M.B. had a very Gwen Stefani feel to their hair (circa No Doubt, after the pink hair phase). The makeup complimented the look with swipes of metallic shadow across the lids all the way into the corner of the eye. Going this metallic and this bold is a bit daring, so to take it down a notch by trying a shimmery shade focused just on your crease.