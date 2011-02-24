Spring 2011 Beauty: Lipsticks To Get You Through The Season

With all of us highly obsessed with what’s going on in Milan right now (feathers in the hair at Gucci and 60s inspired chignons at Ferretti) we’ve nearly forgotten that spring is around the corner and we need to stock up on our spring makeup, like now. Luckily, I always have makeup counters floating in my head (literally, I don’t sleep at night I just dream of new makeup products…it’s a problem) so I’ve decided to let you in on what lip shades I’m excited about for the warmer months. We’ll be seeing a lot of coral, fuchsias and nudes, along with your classic red.

Below are some top picks to pull off the spring colors – let us know which one you can’t wait to be trying out this season!

Bobbi’s latest lip collection includes a gorge soft coral shade (second from bottom) that also boasts SPF – win win! (Bobbi Brown Rich Lip Color SPF 12 in Soft Coral, $22, bobbibrowncosmetics.com)

Illamasqua is known for their bold shades, and Blaze is the perfect red to bring you through the warmer months, if you’re daring enough for it! (Illamasqua Lipstick in Blaze, $22, sephora.com)

Soft pink lips are a huge trend for spring, and this moisturizing lipstick from Benefit is that perfect pale pink for the season. (Benefit Cosmetics Silky Finish Lipstick in Make Nice, $18, ulta.com)

M.A.C’s new lipstick line launching on March 3rd in celebration of denim includes a soft nude lip to compliment the bold eye shades that you’ll be sporting. (M.A.C Jeanius Lipstick in Acid Washed, $14.50, maccosmetics.com) (Available March 3)

The tangerine lip will be a staple for the spring season, and NARS Casablanca is already popping up on the lips of celebs such as Jessica Szohr. (NARS Casablanca, $24, narscosmetics.com)

An easier way to pull off the fuchsia trend for spring is with a gloss, and YSL has a great one. The Golden Gloss includes hints of shimmer to make the bold color a bit more wearable. (YSL Golden Gloss in Fuchsia, $30, yslbeautyus.com)