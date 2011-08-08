Miracle Ingredient: Argan Oil (We’re Obsessed!)

If I told you that there was one ingredient that could successfully reduce fine lines and wrinkles, moisturize skin, banish acne, improve skin tone, fade scars, tame hair frizz, heal split ends, strengthen nails, soften cuticles and condition lips, you’d probably be skeptical. Then if I told you that the same ingredient could also be incorporated into makeup, hair and skin products, was completely natural, good for the environment and helped to support fair wages for women, you would stare at me blankly in disbelief, right? Also, you’d probably want to stock up on as much of that magical stuff as possible.

Well, it exists, and it’s called Argan oil. Harvested from the Argan tree (which is indigenous to Morocco, hence the moniker “Moroccan Oil”) Argan oil is truly a miracle beauty ingredient. Because of its high level of essential fatty acids, Vitamin E and antioxidants, Argan oil is known for its incredible healing and moisturizing properties. Even though it’s oil, don’t think you’ll feel like you slathered yourself in salad dressing. Argan oil is super lightweight and absorbs quickly.

While Argan oil is nothing new — it’s been used for generations in Morocco, and has taken off over the past few years in the U.S. — the number and variety of products showcasing its powers have grown at an astonishing rate recently. Here are some of our multi-tasking Argan oil favorites!