Makers of Proactiv Launch X Out Wash-In Treatment

The makers of famed acne fighting product Proactiv have outdone themselves with the announcement of X Out, their new face wash for teens. While Proactiv is the best-selling product on the market when it comes to combating acne, the system isn’t simple: there are three steps (cleanser, toner, repair treatment) plus multiple moisturizers as well. X Out utilizes all of the powers of Proactiv in a one-step face wash — and for less than the price of Proactiv.

Suitable for all skin types, X Out works using 8.5% benzoyl peroxide to kill the bacteria that causes breakouts and dry up existing pimples. Also, the formula contains smoothing beads to help exfoliate dead skin cells and fatty acids and humectants to moisturize and protect the skin. The washcan also work as a spot treatment to zap zits if applied on the pimple for 10 minutes and then washed off with warm water.

X Out should be used to wash the face for two minutes, twice a day. The product also has its own entertainment channel which teens can scan with their smartphones or access online. This “Daily Distraction” site provides users with a two-minute video, so they can be sure they are washing for the correct amount of time. X Out is an easy, no hassle face wash with an added exclusive media element, making it theperfect one-step product for teens with acne.

Check out an example of one of the “Daily Distraction” entertainment clips here, and try X Out for yourself or for that special teen in your life today!