Skincare Products From The Baby Aisle

If you tend to have sensitive and dry skin or normal skin, but want to save money on your skincare routine, Im going to share one of the biggest beauty secrets with you

Start shopping in the drugstore baby care aisle! There are a gold mine of products here which work very well on adults (and smell amazing too!).

Cleansing:

Facial – Baby care products cleanse skin gently yet thoroughly. Today there are great choices in wet wipes form. Try Mustela Gentle Cleansing Wipes or Johnson’s Baby Hand & Face Wipes.

Body – These products are fantastic in the shower or the bath. The scent will surely send you into a bit of nostalgia and comfort you as well! Try Johnson’s Baby Moisture Care Baby Wash or Aveeno Baby Soothing Relief Creamy Wash.

Moisturizing:

Baby Oil – Its fantastic as a makeup remover, cuticle moisturizer, and post-shower hydrator. If you dont like the feel of oil, try the new Johnson’s Baby Baby Oil Gel formula equally as effective and easy to travel with.

Great everyday lotions for face and body to try are: California Baby Super Sensitive Everyday Lotion or Mustela Hydra-Bebe Lotion, For Normal Skin.

Trick: If you have cracked heels apply a light layer of diaper rash cream overnight. Its the combination of the petroleum and zinc that will slough off dry skin and lock in moisture! Try Aveeno Baby Soothing Relief Diaper Rash Cream or California Baby Diaper Rash Cream.



Hair Care:

If you dont have any major hair issues (damaged, prone to the frizzies, limp, super dry, etc.) use a gentle baby shampoo. Try Aveeno Baby Essential Moisture Shampoo, Lightly Scented or Mustela Bebe 2-in-1 Hair and Body Wash. For curly hair, Johnson’s Baby No More Tangles Shampoo + Conditioner, Curly Hair is great.

Lip Care:

For soft, supple lips, try this beauty insider secret that I swear by in the dead of winter! Bebe Hydra-Stick, For Lips and Cheeks.



