Sink Your Teeth Into Tarte’s ‘True Blood’ Collection

With True Blood’s season four premiere just days away, all things Sookie, Eric and Bill are in the air. We’re sure this season will have you on the edge of your seats with bitingly good times (couldn’t resist) and you can get makeup to match the natural flush of the cast with Tarte’s latest collaboration.

Working with True Blood’s makeup department head, Brigette Myre-Ellis (who uses Tarte on set), the brand developed a line that promises a sheer flush, going as far as stating that the LipSurgence will give you that “just-bitten look.”

The collection includes a shadow palette with 17 shimmery shadows, a sheer, blood red LipSurgence, and a natural cheek stain in Shimmering Red.

Tarte for True Blood Limited Edition products, available June 27 at Sephora