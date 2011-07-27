Shadow Primers: Creating The Foundation For Perfect Eyes

Fading, creasing eye shadow has to be one of my top pet peeves. By the end of the day it seems to appear as though I’ve been rubbing my eyes for hours, ruining what used to be neatly applied shadow and turning it into one big, unattractive mess. This is why eye primers are my lifesavers. These primers provide the perfect base to your eye shadows so there will be no more creasing as the day goes on.

While eye primers are probably one of the more underused products on the market, with them we can achieve eye makeup that stays put throughout the day. They’re super simple to make part of your daily routine, and it’s certainly a step worth taking. Take a look at some favorites that you can invest in to create the perfect foundation for your eye makeup.