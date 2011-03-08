Sephora’s ‘Hot Now’ Shows Us What Products We Need

Sephora, the go-to for all things beauty, is giving makeup junkies everywhere exactly what they crave. They’ve created a program called “Sephora Hot Now” which will showcase their favorite beauty items each month. And considering that they have their hands on hundreds and hundreds of different products, we’re pretty excited to see what they think is a standout item.

Take a look at the video above for their picks for this month, and stay tuned for their next batch of picks!

