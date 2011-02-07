Sephora Introduces ‘Makeup Plus’

Sephora may be coming to the rescue for those of us who often wonder about the ingredients that we’re putting on to our skin, with their just launched section of their site, Makeup Plus. The section is meant to bring information and an easier understanding about some of the most complex formulas and strange names on the back of your cosmetic bottles.

Sectioning off the products by ingredient and explaining the benefits of the main ingredient, Sephora makes it easy to figure out what a product will do for you, and why you need that product. With subcategories such as Argan Oil, Amazonian Clay, and Wild Rose we’re excited to see what Sephora will be featuring (and teaching us) in the coming months.