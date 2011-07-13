“Sephora Hot Now” Heats Up With August Picks

With August just around the corner, temps are rising and we have no desire to leave the house and the cool A/C. Luckily, Sephora is making being lazy pretty easy with their new home delivery service in NYC. Plus, we just got the scoop on Sephora’s August “Hot Now” picks (where the experts themselves tell us what they think are the top products of the moment), and they don’t disappoint. From Dr. Brandt’s Dark Circles Away Collagen Serum to Fairy Drops Scandal Queen Mascara (with a wand created from cut up tooth brushes) this month is packed full of must-haves!

Check out the video above for the rest of their August picks, and stay tuned for their next round of “Hot Now” products!

