“Sephora Hot Now” Debuts Their July Product Picks

The experts over at Sephora have just released their July “Sephora Hot Now” picks telling us what they think are the top products of the moment, and we can’t wait to get our hands on them. Including gadgets such as Buxom Lash mascara (the brush adjusts to your lash needs), feather hair extensions, and an at-home Keratin smoothing system, this month’s products are musts to get you looking gorgeous after a long day at the beach.

Check out the video above for the rest of their July picks, and stay tuned for the next round of “Hot Now” products!

For more information about our relationship with Sephora click here cmp.ly/3.