Chanel To Launch Full Foundation Line For All Skin Tones

Chanel will be launching Perfection Lumiere, its newest line of foundation, this September – and it’s something to talk about. The line, which offers the widest range of shades for Chanel yet, also boasts proprietary complexes intended to perfect skin.

Christine Dagousset, executive vice president of fragrance and Beaute for Chanel in the U.S. told WWD, “This foundation was designed to be universal. Chanel’s creative director for makeup, Peter Philips, counts perfect skin among the most important features a woman can have and, since joining the brand in January 2008, had made it his goal to create a ‘perfect’ foundation: one that adjusts to the skin needs of every ethnicity and stays in place with a flawless finish.”

The Perfect Skin Affinity Complex technology is a flexible, adhesive biopolymer derived from medical patch technology that is designed to take on the form of the skin, moving with it to create “an invisible second skin,” said Philips.

The formula apparently lasts as long as 15 hours and has a semi-matte finish that can work on all skin types (oily, dry, fair-skinned or dark-skinned). The line will launch with 23 shades, 20 of which will be sold in the U.S. The shades are broken up into not only color groups that range from fair to dark, but also from pink to yellow undertones.