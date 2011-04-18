Scarlett Johansson For Dolce & Gabbana Summer 2011 Ads Out

Scarlett Johansson’s latest campaign for Dolce & Gabbana has surfaced, and the blonde bombshell looks gorgeous as usual in the ads. Decked out in a floral dress and soft curls, the glossy nude lip completes her smoky eye for their Italian Summer Time Collection.

What catches the eye the most in this campaign though (besides for the dress must get this dress) is the amazing shade of magenta polish in this collection. With a slight hint of shimmer, it’s the perfect shade to carry us through summer.

As for the shadow palette, it’s classic Dolce colors that can be used for almost any occasion depending on how you wear them and coordinate them. We can’t wait to start playing with these colors, can you?

Image via DesignScene