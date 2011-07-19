Sass & Bide Partner With Bloom Cosmetics To Create Polish

Sass & Bide, the Australian street-wear label known for their awesome jeans collaborates with Bloom Cosmetics to create a charitable designer nail polish collection. $2 from every sale will go to the Children’s Hospital Foundation. The two bright shades, Sass & Bide I (bold teal) and Sass & Bide II (fluorescent yellow) are a product of designers Heidi Middleton and Sarah-Jane Clarke’s use of bright, show-stopping color in their collection (Boogie & The Historymaker).

Sarah Jessica Parker loved their designs and wore them on Sex and the City, we wonder if she’ll love their nail polish too… In any case, we’re looking forward to the August 1st launch!

Each polish will retail at $19.95 and can be found on BloomCosmetics.com.au for Aussie locals! We’re keeping our eyes peeled for eBay and Amazon!