Salma Hayek Is Designing A Beauty Line For CVS

Salma Hayek has let it leak that she’s creating a beauty line (and has been for six or seven years), named Nuance, to launch in CVS stores. Hayek revealed to T Magazine that she “always wanted to do this because my grandmother, who was a beauty, she died at 96 with no wrinkles. And you should see my mother! We have some family secrets.”

The line will include a wide variety of products for hair, face and body based on recipes by Hayek’s Mexican gradmother. With products such as macadamia moisturizer and chamomile face cleanser, we’re pretty excited to try this line out and the Mexican beauty is right, she must have some family secrets up her sleeve because that skin is just flawless. We want.