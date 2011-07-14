7 Quick Fixes for Summer Bang Blahs

Heat, humidity, pool water and sweat: Summer is never kind to bangs. Whether you wear them straight-across or swept to the side, they are the root of endless frustration for many–one minute they’re perfectly blown-out and coiffed, and minutes after you’re out the door they become curly and oily.

Dry shampoo certainly works wonders, as do bobby pins. But, for the days you just don’t want to worry about the well-being of your fringe, there are plenty of chic hair accessory options. We’ve picked out seven that not only get your bangs out of the way, but provide the perfect finishing touch to summer outfits as well.

Need a little more inspiration? Check out our how-to video with hairstylist Ruben Colon for some styling tips.