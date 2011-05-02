Royal Wedding Party Used Bobbi Brown Cosmetics

An update was made on Bobbi Brown Cosmetic’s Facebook page this morning, stating that the cosmetics brand had a hand in the Bridal Party’s makeup. Whether or not that means they had anything to do with Kate Middleton’s, is still unknown.

The statement read: “We are proud to confirm that Bobbi Brown Cosmetics makeup artist Hannah Martin provided makeup artistry assistance to members of the bridal party for the royal wedding. We wish to respect the privacy of all those involved, and therefore will not be releasing further details.”

So, we do know that a makeup artist helped out the bridal party, and are assuming that Kate most likely used Bobbi Brown makeup while applying hers, because the aesthetic of the makeup legend’s line definitely does match up with Kate’s taste! But, we kind of want all of the product details so we can watch them sell out as fast as Essie’s Allure did…

