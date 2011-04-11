Royal Wedding Craze: More Nail Polish

Since we haven’t had enough products made in honor of the Royal Wedding (my mind flashes to the horrid image of a refrigerator graced by the beaming Will and Kate) we want to make sure you know about all of your nail polish options to honor the Royal couple.

OPI’s Blushingham Palace, an ode to the one and only Buckingham Palace, is a very on-trend pink/greige color with a hint of shimmer in it. Ironically, this reminds me a bit of Butter London’s No More Waity Katie, which was released in the beginning of March.

Butter London’s shade is a purple with a touch of grey, but has a bit more of a shine to it. The limited-edition shade is still available online.

Maybe Kate will wear one to the wedding?