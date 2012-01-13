The Reviews are in: The VERY BEST Makeup Brushes

Having the right tools can make a world of difference when attempting to achieve a DIY professional makeup look. We reviewed a bevy of brushes across a bunch of categories to bring you the very best of makeup brushes. Check out the slide show above for our highest ratings in areas such as lip, kabuki, double-ended, powder, concealer, and more!

P.S.- don’t forget to clean your brushes on the regular too; Sonia Kashuk, Clinique, Estee Lauder, MAC, Sephora, Jane Iredale, e.l.f. and more make a brush cleaner spray to keep your tools bacteria-free.