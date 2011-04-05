Rebecca Taylor: Beauty Essentials

Rebecca Taylor has certainly got the Midas touch when it comes to impeccable design and intuition into what the modern, metropolitan woman wants and desires from her clothing. A culmination of characteristics comprised of femininity, sensuality, playfulness, and downright cool, it’s no wonder the Rebecca Taylor brand is a world wide phenomenon, with plans to continue with the opening of her store in Tokyo.

Fresh off of her Meatpacking District store opening in New York City, Ms. Taylor was kind enough to take the time to give us the lowdown on her beauty essentials and daily routine, confiding to us that “My beauty secret involves three very important steps: apply sunscreen on a daily basis, always wear a little lip color, and use mascara to elongate lashes so that the eyes pop. Your daily beauty routine should be quick and easy!” What products does Rebecca Taylor use to achieve her daily look? Click on the slideshow images for the rest of Rebecca Taylor’s beauty essentials!