Protect Youself From The Sun With Help From Your Makeup

As summer is approaching (hopefully) we need to start being proactive in incorporating sunscreen into our daily routines. Although it is advised to wear sunscreen daily, the truth is most people don’t. Unless you’re going to the beach, it can be inconvenient to put sunscreen on under your makeup you can look oily, you don’t want to layer your makeup over it or you just might not feel like it. With high rates of melanoma (especially in young adults), there’s really no reason that we shouldn’t be wearing sunscreen everyday, especially on our face.

If you still don’t want to use actual sunscreen daily, why not get some protection from your makeup? Many products carry SPF, and although they aren’t meant to replace the use of sunscreen, they are definitely worth investing in.