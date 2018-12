Don’t you hate it when your lipstick can’t make it through a cup of coffee, your mascara flakes off before noon or your eyeshadow creases after an hour? We’ve all been there, and we all hate having to do midday touchups. We work long hours, so why can’t our makeup? Well, the beauty industry is taking notice. Here are our top makeup must-haves that will get you through a day at the office and even a post-work cocktail.