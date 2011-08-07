Product Obsession: St. Ives Fresh Skin Olive Cleanser

St. Ives is one of those brands that you’ve tried at least once in your life, and most likely, the intro product has been their famous Apricot Scrub. Move beyond the nitty gritty with an all natural offering from St. Ives: the Fresh Skin Olive Cleanser. We recently talked about olive-based beauty products being all the rage, and now you can check it out yourself for a whopping deal — under $5! Created without the use of parabens and phthalates, the cleanser utilizes 100% natural extracts such as olive life extract and olive oil PEG-7 esters, which are sources of antioxidants and also intensely moisturizing. The virtually scentless formula is non-irritating, easily washes away, and is still strong enough to remove oils and makeup without drying out the skin. Welcome back to our shower, St. Ives!

St. Ives Fresh Skin Olive Cleanser, $4.99 for the 6.75 fl. oz. pump bottle, StIves.com and available at drug, mass retailer and grocery store outlets nationwide.