Product Obsession: Sonia Kashuk Brush and Sponge Cleanser

Ever had breakouts on your face, and pointed your suspicion toward a likely culprit: your makeup brushes and sponges? It’s easy to shake a finger in that direction, as moisture and bacteria can easily get trapped inside these applicators, that you then rub all over your face, and can clearly wreak havoc on your skin. Luckily, the Sonia Kashuk Brush and Sponge Cleanser (5.1 oz. bottle for $6.99) is conveniently formulated to help defeat bacteria thanks to the ingredient diazolidinyl urea, remove makeup, oil and whatever additional product or funk may have found its way onto them.

After testing out the cleanser, I’ve decided it is going to be a permanent sink-side fixture, as all you need to do is dampen your sponge or brush, add a few spritzes of the Sonia Kashuk Brush and Sponge Cleanser, rub it in, squeeze out excess water, and leave out to dry. This spray works on both synthetic and natural hair, so all of your brushes are in the clear. Sonia recommends washing tools once a week, so perhaps pick a day of the week to build in the habit of cleaning your makeup tools into your routine (mine is early Sunday evening).