Product Obsession: Sk-II Cellumination Mask-In Lotion

I was introduced to the skincare line SK-II about a year ago, and have been a loyal customer ever since. Not only does Cate Blanchett use it to maintain her flawless complexion (that is convincing enough) but the first time I used the Face Mask my skin literally glowed for two days.

Now, the brand has launched a Cellumination Mask-In Lotion, a liquid that gives mask-like benefits but on a daily basis. The product can be applied both day and night to hydrate and illuminate your skin. It of course contains Pitera, the brand’s exclusive ingredient that helps with skin radiance.

Cate Blanchett’s makeup artist Dottie swears by the new lotion, using it as a base before applying makeup. She added that “When you put your base on it [makeup] doesn’t separate.” Also noting that it helps to make your makeup last all day.

SK-II Cellumination Mask-In Lotion, $75, www.sk-ii.com