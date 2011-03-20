Product Obsession: Physicians Formula Cashmere Wear Bronzer

How many times have you seen “bronzer gone bad” on some unsuspecting woman, that intended to look like a sun-kissed goddess and instead ended up looking rather over-baked ? Yeah, it happens. Sometimes it’s a matter of not applying the right shade for the skin tone, or just going overboard with a heavy hand at applying the product.

Since not all bronzers are made of the same ilk, I was fascinated with the name of one of the latest to arrive for review that just from it’s name, appeared exponentially different from the others. The Physicians Formula Cashmere Wear Ultra-Smoothing Bronzer,as the title suggests, is comprised of 100% pure cashmere extract, hyaluronic acid, and soft focus pearls, whichcreate the appearance of smoother skin, moisturizes andsmoothes, andhelps to rid of fine lines and wrinkles respectively.

The bronzer is also fragrance-free, hypoallergenic, paraben free, oil-free, with a fabric-like, textured surface and thick, natural blush for application. When I applied it on my fair skin in the Light Bronzershade, it gave a nice, light, even spread of color across my cheekbones, forehead and chin. I didn’t look overly done, but was given a nice, healthy glow thanks to the mix of the bronze and gold tones found in the palette.

Wanting to know more and get some bronzer application tips, Beauty High was able to consult withJoanna Schlip,Celebrity Makeup Artist andPhysicians Formula Spokesperson, about this particular bronzer and the cashmere effects. When asked ifthe inclusion of cashmere in bronzer, and perhaps beauty products overall, might become a new trend, Joanna told us”As the research shows cashmere has great anti-aging benefits, so we definitely may see this as an upcoming trend in cosmetics and skincare.”

TheCashmere Wear Ultra-Smoothing Bronzer is available in two shades:Light Bronzer and Bronzer, and when deciding which hue works best for you, Joanna advised “You should always go two shades lighter or darker than your skin and no more.”

Last, we had to ask Joanna how to avoid that “over-baked” look we mentioned in the opening paragraph; “Simply swirl your brush in your bronzer but always remember to tap off any access. This will ensure that you get the right amount.”

(Physicians Formula Cashmere Wear Ultra-Smoothing Bronzer, $13.99, available at Ulta, and fine drug and mass-market stores nationwide.)