Product Obsession: PeaceKeeper Superfruit Lip Balm

It’s no longer enough to have a lip balm solely benefit your lips — and I’m not suggesting sharing it with your bffs. I recently tested and loved the flavor and results of PeaceKeeper Cause-Metrics’ Superfruit Lip Balm, but even better than the product, the brand gives all profits after taxes to support women’s health advocacy and human rights issues, from the impoverished to those in servitude. It also strives to source ingredients domestically in the USA, such as rosemary, in addition to supporting farmers abroad in developing nations. Now back to the balm: the 96% organic formulation includes anti-oxidants such as goji berry, pomegranate, and sea buckthorn oil with a raspberry tinged flavor. Although this is our favorite, you can try the balm in three other flavors, all equipped with the benefit of supporting a good cause while moisturizing your pout.

PeaceKeeper Superfruit Lip Balm, $8, at IamaPeaceKeeper.com, Parfumerie Douglas, and Peninsula Beauty.