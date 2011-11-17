Product Obsession: Korres’ New Pomegranate Skincare Line

Late fall/early winter means many things, but one of the best is that it’s pomegranate season! There is nothing like the sweet scent and juicy taste of a ripe pomegranate fruit, but the best part of a pomegranate is its anti-aging properties. Pomegranates are arich source of tannins, anthocyanins and Vitamins A, C & E, and are widely recognized for their antioxidant properties.

Korres skincare has found a way to harness the anti-aging components that make up a pomegranate in their new line, and we absolutely love it. They have used pomegranate extract — richer in antioxidants than both red wine and green tea — to make their products the best pore-minimizing, skin-perfecting solution for oily to combination skin.

Our favorite are the Cleansing and Makeup Removing Wipes ($12 for 25), the perfect way to cleanse skin on the go when it gets a little oily — especially great for any traveling you may be doing this holiday season! The pre-moistened wipes are refreshing and the best for removing all traces of makeup but simultaneously toning and tightening your pores.

Another great release from Korres is the Pomegranate Toner ($20), meant to be used over entire face day and night to shrink pores while also reducing redness and leaving skin soft and smooth. After toning, apply the Pomegranate Mattifying Primer ($33) for a nude tint that further evens your skin tone and helps your foundation last all day long.

These are just three of our obsessions in a full line that includes wipes, scrubs, moisturizer, masks and even lip butter. All the products smell amazing and really improve the softness and tone of your skin. Discover the power of pomegranate with Korres for yourself — available online and in Sephora in January!