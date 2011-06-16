Product Obsession: e.l.f. Studio Makeup Mist & Set

Super humid, warm weather can make your makeup look like you just came from a Hole concert circa 1992. It drips, it melts, it runs. It’s not cool.

Preserve your look all day long with the e.l.f. Studio Makeup Mist & Set, a clear, alcohol-free, and lightweight spray that helps your makeup to last longer as well as prevents running and fading. The sleek bottle looks great on your countertop, and at only 2.2 oz, you can easily carry it in your bag for a mid-day spritz. The Mist & Set contains aloe, green tea, cucumber, and Vitamins A, C, & E, a great value for only $3!

I tested it out and anticipated the worst: a saturated wetness and sticky finish. After spraying it the suggested 12-16 inches from my face, to my happy surprise, a very fine mist grazed my face, and after exactly 32 seconds, it was completely dry, without any remnants of the products tangible via residue, stickiness, etc. Another mist application option would be to blot your face once applied to dry faster, and use it as a hydrating product, sans makeup.