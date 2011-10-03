Product Obsession: e.l.f.’s 24K Holiday Eye Shadow Palette

I always like to maintain that makeup, after all, is about fun and experimentation, and with the new limited edition e.l.f. Cosmetics 24K Holiday 100-Piece Eye Shadow Palette, it’s easy play with, layer and to mix and match new colors to suit your mood, attire, and various occasions.

The highly pigmented, luxe palette provides great coverage in 100 great hues to try, which works out to be an incredible steal at about .24 cents per shade! My favorites are the marbleized colors in the collection as well as the bright blue and yellows so that I can test out some of the runway looks that Beauty High covered for spring 2012 fashion week (Derek Lam yellow lids, Monique Lhuillier’s blue cat eye).

Achelle Dunaway, Creative Director of e.l.f. Cosmetics, gives us her pro tip for using the palette: Lightest colors can be used over the entire lid as a base or on the brow bone to highlight. Apply medium shades over the lid, or in the crease to contour. Apply darkest shades to line eyes, or apply to the outer corners for depth and a smokey look.

The e.l.f. 24K Holiday 100-Piece Eyeshadow Palette is $24 and is a limited edition, online exclusive at eyeslipsface.com