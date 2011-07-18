Product Obsession: Dolce & Gabbana’s Secret Eyes Mascara

As ladies, we have been obsessed with long eyelashes for as long as we can remember. For example, I recently had a good 30 minute discussion with a complete stranger about the necessity of eyelash extensions or a good mascara. (That conversation then turned into how eyelashes and nail polish are the best things in life…#Beautygirlproblems).

But, when you find something that really works for you, it opens up an entirely new world of excitement slash obsession. I mean, don’t you remember when you discovered your perfect red lipstick? The same goes for mascara, and Dolce & Gabbana’s latest, Secret Eyes, has it pretty down pat. I like mascaras that give my lashes that long and feathery effect (some girls go for volume, I go for length) and this golden tube does just that.

Stefano Gabbana said, “Long, defined lashes capture the innate sensuality of the DG woman; she is literally transformed and feels profoundly feminine.” As the spokesperson for the ad campaign, Scarlett Johansson wears Secret Eyes well, noting that “As most women I am never without mascara. Even when I don’t wear make up, I wear mascara without fail– my lashes are such an essential part of me!”

The wand is specially conceived to separate and lightly coat each lash, including those corner, hard-to-reach lashes. Legendary makeup artist Pat McGrath said, “The brush is designed in such a way that even the tricky corner lashes are coated using on easy stroke and, at the same time, the texture is so buildable that when I layer or re-apply, it’s always clean and effortless, virtually smudge-proof.”

Dolce & Gabbana Secret Eyes, $29, saksfifthavenue.com