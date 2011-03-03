Product Obsession: DDF Wrinkle Resist Plus Pore Minimizer

Travel with me if you will, all the way back to Saturday (what a great word). On Saturday, my good friend Stephanie lured me to Sephora for a DDF seminar with promises of gift cards and a food court but what I got was an education. I mean, I totally got Taco Bell too but more importantly I learned about the importance of taking care of your skin.

Anyone who knows me knows that I have had the same skin regimen since I was in 6th grade. Clinique Face Bar, Witch Hazel and finish the hat trick with a little Clearasil moisturizer. Although I am a slave to those products, I mean if it ain’t broke don’t fix it right? WRONG… I am not 16 anymore and a scary fact that I learned while I was in the DDF seminar was your skin starts the aging process at 18.

Take a moment to marinate on that.

Truth hurts, so anyway at this miracle seminar I learn about a certain product that has been changing my skin since that very Saturday, DDF Wrinkle Resist Plus Pore Minimizer. Since using this product my skin has felt firm and hydrated (even in this harsh N.Y. winter!) and best of all I have seen a huge difference in the size of my pores. The $85 price tag is a bit steep but just think of it as one less facial you have to get!

(DDF Wrinkle Resist Plus Pore Minimizer, $85, at Sephora)