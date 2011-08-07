Product Obsession: Cricket Friction Free Pocket Brush

My handbag has no room left for anything that isn’t, well, purse-size. That means that deodorants, perfume sprays, lotions, and other daily beauty essentials need to be mini to save on room as well as save me some shoulder ache from extraneous weight. Until recently, my constant bag brush has been tiny, but of the dollar store variety barely leaving my hair with a newly-brushed look, leaving me wondering: does anyone make a quality, small brush? Why yes! It’s the small, round Cricket’s Friction Free Pocket Brush, which reduces static and provides moisture, shine, and smoothness via the ion fused tourmaline bristles. It opens like a compact, with the bristles retracted and efficiently popped out via a quick thumb push ready for some serious brushing. As an extra bonus and true to its consolidated aesthetic, it possesses a handy mirror so you can see exactly where your hair is revolting against you and correct the malfunction in seconds, as if it never happened!

Cricket Friction Free Pocket Brush, $7.95, at Sally Beauty and online at PeninsulaBeauty.com and Goddess-Within.com.