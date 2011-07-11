Product Obsession: Bliss Poetic Wax Strips

Waxing, laser hair removal and sugaring appointments cost a ton (not to mention how time consuming they are). So for those of us busy girls who would rather do hair-removal on their own time(whenever is convenient for their schedule), Bliss has created simple at-home waxing strips that are incredibly easy to use AND effective.

Despite my natural-born blonde head of hair, I have dark, coarse hair everywhere else. When I shave, it grows back immediatly much like a man’s 5 o’clock shadow, ew! So now you understand why I have always opted for waxing, despite the pain and the price. Waxing has changed my life freeing me from my razer. And now, I don’t need to spend $35 on a bikini wax or $50 on a full-leg wax, instead I can use Bliss‘ Poetic Waxing Wax Strips at-home for a clean wax that I control completely. For the price of $38 for 36 strips (each strip can be used up to 5 times).

Like I said, the strips are incredibly easy to use. There are 4 easy steps:

1. You simply heat the double-sided wax strips (36 to a box) in the palm of your hand for 15-30 seconds.

2. Apply the strip to the area you want to wax and massage in direction of hair growth.

3. Then you pull off in the opppsite direction.

4. Apply azulene oil to soothe and remove remaining product.

Applause is due!

Bliss Poetic Waxing Wax Strips, $38 sephora.com