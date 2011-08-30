Pore-fection: Top Products for Poreless Skin This Fall

The term “porexia,” which doctors coined to describe anyone consumed with minimizing his or her pores, is now a thing. In addition to signs of aging, uneven skin tone, blemishes, paleness and other usual skin woes, people are apparently now becoming increasingly preoccupied with their pore size.

While obsessing over perfect skin is both exhausting and extreme, I do understand the desire for clean, shine free skin. If you have enlarged pores or oily skin, don’t freak out. Just reach for a few of these products, and your mind will be on to more important things (like split end-orexia) in no time.

Pore Shrinking Skin Care

1. Clarisonic Mia Blue with Deep Pore Cleansing Brush Head, $149, sephora.com 2. Boscia Pore Purifying Black Strips, $15, sephora.com 3. Bliss Steep Clean Pore Purifying Mask, $54, blissworld.com 4. Benefit The POREfessional, $29, sephora.com 5. Murad T-Zone Pore Refining Gel, $40, sephora.com 6. Perricone MD Intensive Pore Minimizer, $50, sephora.com 7. Dr. Brandt Skincare Pores No More Vacuum Cleaner, $45, sephora.com





Pore Minimizing & Mattifying Makeup

1. Clinique Pore Refining Solution Instant Perfector, $18, clinique.com 2. Napoleon Perdis Auto Pilot Pore Minimizer and Mattifier, $45, ulta.com 3. Laura Mercier Mineral Finishing Powder, $32, sephora.com 4. Anastasia Illumin8 With Youthful Synergy Complex Bronzer, $29, sephora.com 5. Yves Saint Laurent Soin Pinceau Eclat Instantane Top Secrets Pore Refining Skincare Brush, $52, sephora.com