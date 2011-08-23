The Perfect Mini Picasso for Your Makeup Bag

Investing in a piece of artwork doesn’t have to apply to art you can hang on your walls. I’ve always looked at makeup application as an art form. Shall we say, “a way to express oneself creatively via applying shades and colors to your blank canvas.” That blank canvas is also known as your face. These products run the gamut of the beauty spectrum from eye shadow to blush, but they all contain some aspect of an artistic touch. Be it the decorative case or the embossed eye shadow, these pieces would be a great addition to any collector’s makeup bag.