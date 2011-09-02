Peek Kate Moss’ Lipstick Collection for Rimmel

Kate Moss can basically do no wrong – the stunning supermodel has been on everyone’s minds since her wedding this summer, making little girls everywhere (and big girls) lust after her wedding dress, day, and good looks.

Moss is finally pairing up her supermodel knowledge and fashion know-how with a beauty brand (we don’t count her being the spokesperson for countless beauty spots), working with Rimmel on her very own range of lipstick. The line, which will feature seven high-shine colors ranging from red to plum will be encased in a matte black packaging and embossed in Kate’s signature in red on the side.

The collection will launch September 7 and be exclusive to Boots until the 28, launching around the UK afterwards.