Pat McGrath Debuts Second LeSportsac Collection

A fleet of beauty editors, models and celebrities came out last night to celebrate Pat McGrath’s latest collaboration with LeSportsac. The very busy makeup guru (who recently wrapped not only the Fall shows, but also consults on both Dolce & Gabbana The Makeup and COVERGIRL) introduced her second line of makeup bags for the classic brand.

The line, inspired by LipPerfection lipstick, is available in eight different shapes and three different colorspink, berry, and a printed lipstick version. McGrath is obviously not just a makeup expert, but a makeup case expert as well, as she travels between New York and Europe during Fashion Week season with over 75 suitcases of makeup! As for the inspiration, McGrath said, “I was inspired by the shade palette and sleek bullet of COVERGIRL LipPerfection lipcolor; it’s one of my backstage essentials.”

The collection is available at all LeSportsac boutiques and on LeSportsac.com