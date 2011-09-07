NYFW Must-Haves: All The Products To Get You Through

If you happen to know me, you know that I have been pretending that New York Fashion Week is just not going to happen for quite a few months now. Unfortunately, all of my wishing and hoping did nothing, and I had to prep for it anyway, and now apparently it has come crashing into us.

Don’t get me wrong — I always end up loving it — but I also end up with the “Fashion Week Flu” each season, kicking myself for overdoing it. So, since I clearly know what it means to go through the trenches for the shows (29 this season to be exact, cutting back this year), and try to come out still looking like you’re alive, I’ve gathered my must-haves for the week to try to help you out as well!