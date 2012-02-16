NYFW: The Blonds Rock Helmet Hair & Leather Nails

The Blonds somehow managed to up the “wow” factor backstage, backed by a team of talented artists from CND, Bumble & Bumble, and MAC Cosmetics to execute the extravagant and opulent vision of the brand’s designers Phillipe and David Blond.

For us, the nails, led by Kristina Estabrooks, brought the collection home with a “medium mix; a twist on the glitz and glam with some biker designs, patchwork nails, leather nails, gold and black shards, fire nails, hand-painted skulls, nails with Philippe’s picture, and even a Michael Jackson nail.” This season topped last September’s for The Blonds, with a team of 10 at CND putting about 130 hours total on the nails for the show.

The colors on the nails were accented with studs, chains, crystals, glitter, and more, however CND also used polish colors Scarlet Letter, Studio White, Silver Chrome, Gold Chrome, and Anchor Blue as well, putting the Super Shiney Top Coat on anything but crystal and glitter nails, as “we really want them to shine!” Estabrooks shares.

Laurent Philippon for Bumble & Bumble pulled out the scissors to trim the long extensions affixed to motorcycle helmets that each of the female models were to wear. We watched, fixated on his precision as he cut the strands down to size right on the models heads. Underneath the helmets, he had sprayed hair with Bumble & Bumble Prep, and Tonic Lotion, wrapped the hair in sections and pinned down to be flat around the crown, securing it down with Bb Gel, and then a wig wrap was placed on top.

The few male models that walked in the show were requested by Phillipe to have “hair like Johnny Depp in Cry Baby,” thus Philippon first used the Thickening Hair Spray then followed up with Sumo Wax all over, using a blow dryer to soften it.

Kabuki for MAC Cosmetics looped in a “big black smokey panther eye,” as the fixation point of the makeup look, explaining that “once the eye makeup is complete, the rest of the face can be done quickly.” Starting out with foundation and powder, he quickly moved to use the Feline Power Kohl Pencil in Blacktrack and the Fluidline Pure Show Super Slick Liner to primarily create the eye look, working the liner in the inner rim and drawing out. Kabuki also used Green Brown Pigment at strategic points, such as on the center of the lids, to highlight the eyes even further. Cut into sections, #7 eyelashes were applied along with Opulash Mascara and Vanilla Pigment Highlight paired with Well Dressed Blush and Sculpt Powder to highlight in the cheeks and provide contour. Lastly, he used the Burgundy Lip Pencil to line for a matte effect, filling in with the Redd Lip Pencil “to show the transition of color down the face.”